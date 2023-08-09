After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2023 : DIS, TTD, MFC, ILMN, WYNN, TTEK, JAZZ, APP, CACI, STN, G, PLUG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 9.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 23.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 185.43 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 1.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 96.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 136.88 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 162.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WYNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is 52.86 vs. an industry ratio of 48.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 32.60 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 1.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 233.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 85.86 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CACI International, Inc. (CACI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.85. This value represents a 6.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CACI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CACI is 19.26 vs. an industry ratio of 39.10.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 25.54 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genpact Limited (G)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year G has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for G is 13.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.