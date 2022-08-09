After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2022 : WELL, RBLX, TTD, COIN, AKAM, PLUG, U, DAR, XP, MASI, AXON, WYNN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 23.45 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -47.94 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 196.32 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.04. This value represents a 147.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is -11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 13.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AKAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.88%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -32.03 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Unity Software Inc. (U)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 52.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for U is -29.62 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Masimo Corporation (MASI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 26.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MASI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MASI is 33.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 112.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2022 short interest update, increased 134.10% from previous report on 6/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 86.10 vs. an industry ratio of -299.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is -18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.