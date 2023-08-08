After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2023 : SLF, CPNG, FNV, TTWO, RIVN, SMCI, FLT, PODD, AKAM, AXON, CELH, DAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 1.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 225.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -61.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 72.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 18.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 39.85 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 91.08 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.42. This value represents a 24.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RIVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 25.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 32.47 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.87. This value represents a 1.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PODD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -128.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 189.02 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 7.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 53.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 113.72 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CELH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -708.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CELH is 103.04 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 27.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 12.08 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.





