After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2022 : AIG, IFF, OKE, TTWO, PFG, AZPN, ACM, AVLR, SWAV, TREX, APLS, NWSA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 19.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 10.10 vs. an industry ratio of 328.10.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 5.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 22.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OKE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.04 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 28.51 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 18.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 44.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -21.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZPN is 41.95 vs. an industry ratio of -40.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 13.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 20.87 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00.



Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 56.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVLR is -69.24 vs. an industry ratio of -40.00.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 4400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 105.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SWAV is 110.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 28.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.43. This value represents a 47.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APLS is -11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



News Corporation (NWSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NWSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NWSA is 17.36 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





