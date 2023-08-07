After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2023 : PLTR, OKE, CTRA, IFF, SWKS, CE, LCID, ACM, WTRG, PARA, SWAV, PRI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 364.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 11.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 17.69 vs. an industry ratio of -161.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 32.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 14.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 50.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LCID is -5.02 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 10.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 23.32 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WTRG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 21.86 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Paramount Global (PARA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 101.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PARA is 25.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 26.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWAV is 62.60 vs. an industry ratio of -50.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Primerica, Inc. (PRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 32.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRI is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





