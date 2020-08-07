After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2020 : RDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/07/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 76.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RDN is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.