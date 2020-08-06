After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2020 : TMUS, BKNG, ILMN, UBER, EOG, RSG, WCN, ED, SLF, MSI, FTNT, FLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 91.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2020 short interest update, increased 180.86% from previous report on 6/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 73.90 vs. an industry ratio of 45.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-11.83. This value represents a 150.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BKNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 102.18 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 46.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 65.16 vs. an industry ratio of -13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 83.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -41.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -9.15 vs. an industry ratio of -23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 110.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 90.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 24.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 29.83 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 20.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 41.84 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 11.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 36.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 21.38 vs. an industry ratio of 37.80.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 72.98 vs. an industry ratio of -24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 26.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50.





