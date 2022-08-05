After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2022 : SLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLRX is -0.43 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.