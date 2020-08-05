After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2020 : FISV, SQ, PSA, MET, FNV, RMD, AWK, ANSS, MFC, WELL, CTVA, ET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/05/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 22.44 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Square, Inc. (SQ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 675.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -375%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -258.17 vs. an industry ratio of -63.60.



Public Storage (PSA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 19.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 30.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 6.72 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 38.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 71.45 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 45.36 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AWK has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 38.41 vs. an industry ratio of 41.10.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 34.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 64.60 vs. an industry ratio of 42.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 20.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 21.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 15.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 15.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 21.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.





