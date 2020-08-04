After-Hours Earnings Report for August 4, 2020 : DIS, ATVI, MNST, TWLO, VRSK, ALL, MTCH, MCHP, PRU, BMRN, ANET, PAYC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/04/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 131.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 84.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 85.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 33.38 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 9.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 37.24 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWLO is -178.96 vs. an industry ratio of -68.60.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 7.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 39.44 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 35.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MTCH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 49.07 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 5.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 129.30.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 45.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 277.36 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 23.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 35.64 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 35.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 112.09 vs. an industry ratio of -68.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





