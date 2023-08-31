After-Hours Earnings Report for August 31, 2023 : AVGO, VMW, LULU, MDB, DELL, NTNX, ESTC, IOT, S, HCP, PD, OXM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $9.42. This value represents a 3.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 23.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 37.37 vs. an industry ratio of -81.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 31.58 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 58.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -134.11 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 84.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 69.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -44.65 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 38.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -51.06 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -65.29 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -25.56 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -45.00 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 4.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.





