After-Hours Earnings Report for August 31, 2022 : VEEV, MDB, COO, OKTA, PSTG, FIVE, S, NTNX, SMTC, AI, GEF, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 4.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 72.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.52. This value represents a 32.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -65.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 6.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.41. This value represents a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -16.40 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 104.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is -210.64 vs. an industry ratio of -22.40.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 33.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 26.93 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -51.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -8.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 143.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -8.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 2.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 272.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CULP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -23.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.





