After-Hours Earnings Report for August 31, 2020 : ZM, SCSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/31/2020.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 1600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 800%. ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 80.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SCSC is 12.33 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





