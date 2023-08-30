After-Hours Earnings Report for August 30, 2023 : CRM, CRWD, VEEV, COO, PSTG, OKTA, FIVE, CHWY, GEF, VSCO, PAHC, FEAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 155.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 40.22 vs. an industry ratio of -79.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 94.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 1222.50 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 71.49 vs. an industry ratio of 272.40.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 5.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 29.56 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 129.71 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 40.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -25.39 vs. an industry ratio of -20.70.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 12.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 32.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 160.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 219.40.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 33.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 75.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VSCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -48.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAHC is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10.



5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FEAM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.05%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 40 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FEAM is -3.20 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.





