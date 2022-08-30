After-Hours Earnings Report for August 30, 2022 : CRWD, HPQ, HPE, CHPT, PVH, CHWY, AMBA, AMRK, VNET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -286.64 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 7.37 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -16.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 26.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -108.60 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 144.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -63.59 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The precious metals (jewelry) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 34.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 128.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRK is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VNET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -3.72 vs. an industry ratio of 44.70.





