After-Hours Earnings Report for August 3, 2023 : AAPL, AMZN, AMGN, BKNG, SYK, GILD, EOG, MNST, ABNB, FTNT, MCHP, MSI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AAPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 32.10 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 240.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 82.72 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 4.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 13.14 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $28.84. This value represents a 51.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 20.84 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 5.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 27.02 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 1.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 16.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 12.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 56.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 37.42 vs. an industry ratio of -11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 40.95 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 62.45 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 15.12 vs. an industry ratio of -16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 19.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





