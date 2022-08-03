After-Hours Earnings Report for August 3, 2022 : BKNG, MET, MCK, FTNT, NTR, O, MELI, ET, ALL, ALB, EBAY, SLF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $17.64. This value represents a 791.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2885.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 19.83 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 34.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.99 vs. an industry ratio of 340.90.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.31. This value represents a 4.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 79.43 vs. an industry ratio of -71.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.90. This value represents a 183.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 4.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 7.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 18.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 22.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MELI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 138.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 8.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.26. This value represents a 133.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 21.91 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albemarle Corporation (ALB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 240.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALB is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EBAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 14.99 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 11.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 9.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





