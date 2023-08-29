After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2023 : HPQ, HPE, ZTO, PVH, BOX, NCNO, AMBA, PSEC, YY, AMWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 17.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.35 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -158.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 16.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 15.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 7.83 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 305.30 vs. an industry ratio of 269.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -964.67 vs. an industry ratio of 269.90.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.89. This value represents a 74.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -22.46 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PSEC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSEC is 6.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 81.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 128%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 85.05 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 28.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.





