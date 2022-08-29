After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : HEI, PSEC, YY, GAMB, CANG, TUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 59.96 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSEC is 9.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 1621.50 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GAMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GAMB is 27.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 131.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is -4.05 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is -4.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.





