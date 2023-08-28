After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2023 : HEI, AFYA, JOAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 57.18 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Afya Limited (AFYA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



JOANN, Inc. (JOAN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.37. This value represents a 75.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JOAN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -58.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JOAN is -0.41 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.





