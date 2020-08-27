After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2020 : WDAY, VEEV, HPQ, OKTA, MRVL, VMW, DELL, ULTA, PAGS, OLLI, ASND, GPS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/27/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 20 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 68.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 12.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.26%. HP Inc. (HPQ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 24.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -148.44 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The telecommunications equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 63.59 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 23.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 37.99 vs. an industry ratio of 40.40.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 11.51 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 94.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 50.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PAGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 51.38 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 145.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 39.26 vs. an industry ratio of 44.30.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.66. This value represents a 18.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -21.56 vs. an industry ratio of -19.70.



Gap, Inc. (GPS) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -286.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is -7.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.





