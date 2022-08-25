After-Hours Earnings Report for August 25, 2022 : VMW, MRVL, WDAY, ULTA, DELL, ESTC, AFRM, GPS, FTCH, PAGS, SUMO, DOMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 10.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VMW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -30.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 26.14 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 90.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 30.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 132.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WDAY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is -246.74 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.96. This value represents a 8.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 20.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 38.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 7.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 67.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -43.29 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFRM is -12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 105.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is -198.20 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 16.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FTCH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -8.20 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SUMO is -9.10 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.07. This value represents a 52.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -6.59 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





