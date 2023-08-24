After-Hours Earnings Report for August 24, 2023 : INTU, MRVL, WDAY, ULTA, GPS, AFRM, JWN, CRDO, PAGS, DOMO, AMSWA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 51.96 vs. an industry ratio of -75.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 60.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 71.51 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDAY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 311.11 vs. an industry ratio of -48.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.87. This value represents a 2.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -27.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 32.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFRM is -4.12 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JWN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 158.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is -146.09 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 46.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 8.67 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 39.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -8.04 vs. an industry ratio of -48.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSWA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSWA is 44.00 vs. an industry ratio of -75.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.