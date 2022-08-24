After-Hours Earnings Report for August 24, 2022 : NVDA, CRM, SNOW, ADSK, SPLK, NTAP, WSM, BOX, VSCO, PSEC, GES, ZUO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 64.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 55.60 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 57.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 81.11 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -72.89 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 37.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 53.54 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.58. This value represents a 3.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -25.77 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 13.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 16.58 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 10.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BOX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -209.86 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 46.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSEC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSEC is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 57.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -10.13 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.





