After-Hours Earnings Report for August 23, 2023 : NVDA, SNOW, ADSK, NTAP, SPLK, ZUO, GES, VNET, OOMA, AVNW, TDCX, UFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 462.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 67.16 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 47.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -103.09 vs. an industry ratio of -47.80.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 1.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 44.18 vs. an industry ratio of -71.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 18.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 17.00 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 48.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -577.41 vs. an industry ratio of -47.80.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZUO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -17.46 vs. an industry ratio of -47.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 6.47 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -15.84 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is 680.00 vs. an industry ratio of 92.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVNW is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



TDCX Inc. (TDCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDCX is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifi, Inc. (UFI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 527.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UFI is -3.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.





