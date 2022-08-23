After-Hours Earnings Report for August 23, 2022 : INTU, AAP, PYCR, TOL, JWN, URBN, LZB, CAL, SCSC, ABST, AVNW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 98.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 54.40 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.74. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 600.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PYCR is -235.15 vs. an industry ratio of -18.70.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 22.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 4.48 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 63.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 7.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 47.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters URBN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 23.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 10.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCSC is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 106.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 38 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABST is -25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 105.10.



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 37.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVNW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVNW is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 45.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.