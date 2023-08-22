After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2023 : TOL, URBN, LZB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 21.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 7.07 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 39.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 12.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 39.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LZB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





