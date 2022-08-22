After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2022 : PANW, ZM, NDSN, DLO, DADA, AFYA, FLXS, MIGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is -703.44 vs. an industry ratio of -69.40.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 54.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 56.86 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 1.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 26.21 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 68.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -6.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Afya Limited (AFYA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 566.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 29.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLXS and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLXS is 27.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MIGI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -633.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MIGI is 3.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





