After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2023 : ZM, NDSN, FN, QFIN, LU, API, FLXS, GTEC, MSGM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 50.60 vs. an industry ratio of -46.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 7.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 25.64 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 6.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 4.09 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 72.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LU is 5.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 59.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -6.43 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLXS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLXS is 26.88 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GTEC is 22.57 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.86. This value represents a 70.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGM is -1.09 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.





