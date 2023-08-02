After-Hours Earnings Report for August 2, 2023 : QCOM, PYPL, SHOP, EQIX, MELI, OXY, MCK, PSA, MET, WMB, ET, SPG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 47.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QCOM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 20.45 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 26 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHOP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is -481.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $6.37. This value represents a 15.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 30.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 69.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MELI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 70.33 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 77.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 16.53 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.85. This value represents a 0.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 15.28 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 16.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 7.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 1.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.





