After-Hours Earnings Report for August 2, 2022 : AMD, PYPL, SBUX, GILD, OXY, PXD, ABNB, MCHP, PRU, EA, WCN, VRSK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 62.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 24.26 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 38.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 34.60 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 23.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SBUX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 29.59 vs. an industry ratio of -54.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 19.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 9.03 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 815.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 6.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.81. This value represents a 245.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 6.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 472.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 89.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 58.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 44.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 30.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 9.18 vs. an industry ratio of 318.00.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 121.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 23.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 17.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 35.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2022 short interest update, increased 162.71% from previous report on 6/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 33.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.