After-Hours Earnings Report for August 18, 2022 : AMAT, ROST, BILL, GLOB, STNE, QFIN, OSIS, NVGS, MAXN, ARCE, LTRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 6.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 29.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 22.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BILL is -65.82 vs. an industry ratio of -45.80.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 33.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLOB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 59.27 vs. an industry ratio of -12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 93.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -750%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 58.60 vs. an industry ratio of -45.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 33.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.46 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 26.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OSIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OSIS is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 1600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.66. This value represents a 16.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAXN is -4.03 vs. an industry ratio of 94.90.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCE is 71.45 vs. an industry ratio of -45.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LTRX is -30.83 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.





