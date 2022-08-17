After-Hours Earnings Report for August 17, 2022 : CSCO, SNPS, KEYS, AMCR, WOLF, ZTO, BBWI, SQM, CRMT, GRIN, SUPV, TACT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 3.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 7.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 61.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOLF has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WOLF is -81.28 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTO has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 24.41 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 46.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 941.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 12.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 41.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRIN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRIN is 3.26 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUPV is -95.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TACT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -105%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TACT is -4.08 vs. an industry ratio of 40.40.





