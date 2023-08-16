After-Hours Earnings Report for August 16, 2023 : CSCO, SNPS, AMCR, WOLF, AVT, PYCR, STNE, SQM, NVGS, KULR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 28.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 34.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 58.08 vs. an industry ratio of -72.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 225.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WOLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOLF is -46.52 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Avnet, Inc. (AVT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 21.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVT is 5.98 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYCR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 29 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PYCR is 1148.00 vs. an industry ratio of -66.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 466.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 18.92 vs. an industry ratio of -66.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 12.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 5.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 12.20 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. KULR reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

