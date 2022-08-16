After-Hours Earnings Report for August 16, 2022 : A, JKHY, LX, QUIK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 27.44 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 43.49 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 61.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -78.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LX is 2.58 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QUIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QUIK is -29.70 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.





