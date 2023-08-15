After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2023 : ALC, A, NU, JKHY, HRB, DLO, MRCY, LRN, DADA, KTCC, GBNH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 1.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 30.88 vs. an industry ratio of -60.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2023. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 2.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NU has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 46.71 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 8.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JKHY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 35.38 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 32.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 9.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 23.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 47.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRCY is 49.35 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stride, Inc. (LRN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 30.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LRN is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DADA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -40.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DADA is -133.25 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KTCC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for KTCC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBNH is -0.31 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.