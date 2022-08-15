After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2022 : FN, TME, SHLS, IFS, COMP, ZIP, GSM, POWW, BLND, SKYT, ALBO, API

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 24.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 19.03 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHLS is 114.09 vs. an industry ratio of 97.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 9.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IFS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFS is 6.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Compass, Inc. (COMP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 750.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COMP is -4.75 vs. an industry ratio of -56.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 110.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZIP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -189.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIP is 91.43 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 4100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GSM is 2.50 vs. an industry ratio of 507.60.



AMMO, Inc. (POWW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 69.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POWW is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 52.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLND is -3.38 vs. an industry ratio of -56.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SKYT is -11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.58. This value represents a 16.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALBO is -3.65 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -5.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.