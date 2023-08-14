After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2023 : SU, XP, GETY, NVTS, DH, GSM, SLGC, TMC, EOSE, GOEV, OPRX, HRTX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 72.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 46.50.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters XP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 18.22 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 86.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GETY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GETY is 36.23 vs. an industry ratio of -16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVTS is -11.86 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60.



Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DH is 527.50 vs. an industry ratio of 46.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 92.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GSM is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLGC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLGC is -3.34 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -2.68 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 64.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EOSE is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 72.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -28.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOEV is -0.72 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OPRX is -15.85 vs. an industry ratio of -73.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 58.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTX is -1.80 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.





