After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2020 : AMAT, BIDU, FTCH, AQN, IQ, GLOB, AZRE, MYGN, FSM, HOLI, PRPL, CODX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/13/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 28.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 17.45 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 4.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 38.80 vs. an industry ratio of -19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 24.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -20.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Globant S.A. (GLOB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 101.95 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 866.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AZRE is -35.67 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 263.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MYGN is -20.42 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90.



Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 75.75 vs. an industry ratio of 47.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 19.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLI is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PRPL is 37.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 862.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CODX is 10.19 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.





