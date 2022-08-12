After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2022 : SNDL, BEEM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SNDL Inc. (SNDL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 130.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNDL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDL is -12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -23.34 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60.





