After-Hours Earnings Report for August 11, 2023 : CEPU, BLIN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 76.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CEPU Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CEPU is 73.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 275.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLIN is -5.78 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20.





