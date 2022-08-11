After-Hours Earnings Report for August 11, 2022 : ILMN, RMD, WPM, BAP, AQN, EDR, FLO, VET, MCW, VIAV, LZ, PAYO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 66.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 55.57 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 9.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 42.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 26.67 vs. an industry ratio of 492.70.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.82. This value represents a 64.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 19.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EDR is 26.44 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 22.06 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40.



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 687.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VET and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VET is 5.55 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 125.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCW is 30.53 vs. an industry ratio of -19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAV is 20.66 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LZ is -51.32 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 92.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYO is -40.36 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10.





