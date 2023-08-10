After-Hours Earnings Report for August 10, 2023 : WPM, BAP, NWSA, ONTO, FLO, IONQ, VIAV, YPF, ATGE, VTYX, AMLX, PGY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 38.44 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.38. This value represents a 16.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



News Corporation (NWSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 75.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NWSA is 46.23 vs. an industry ratio of -2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. ONTO reported earnings of $1.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -35.16%. In the past year ONTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ONTO is 32.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IONQ is -23.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 78.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VIAV is 30.71 vs. an industry ratio of 97.90.



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 42.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YPF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YPF is 3.26 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 28.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATGE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ATGE is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 82.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTYX is -11.71 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 101.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMLX is 45.72 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PGY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PGY is -17.36 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.