After-Hours Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : DIS, MFC, CPNG, FNV, APP, CACI, ASND, STN, BMBL, MQ, AVT, PAAS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 27.51 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is -47.45 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 36.92 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 275.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 97.32 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CACI International, Inc. (CACI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.53. This value represents a 27.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CACI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CACI is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.11. This value represents a 29.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -10.51 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 22.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 20.39 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Bumble Inc. (BMBL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMBL is 206.35 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 62.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MQ is -24.71 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.



Avnet, Inc. (AVT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVT is 6.64 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAAS is 32.64 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





