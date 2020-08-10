After-Hours Earnings Report for August 10, 2020 : NTR, SPG, OXY, IFF, NVAX, IAC, TME, FSK, RUN, ADPT, QLYS, QRTEA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/10/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 13.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 22.04 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 22.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 6.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.66. This value represents a 271.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is -5.07 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 2.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 64.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NVAX is 29.62 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. IAC reported earnings of $999 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.01%.Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 47.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 17.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 1200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RUN is 255.56 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 75.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADPT is -36.40 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80.



Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QLYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2020 short interest update, increased 205.48% from previous report on 6/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QLYS is 68.02 vs. an industry ratio of -18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QRTEA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QRTEA is 5.60 vs. an industry ratio of -13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





