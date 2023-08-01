After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2023 : AMD, SBUX, VRTX, PXD, AFL, AIG, EA, PRU, DVN, ALL, FE, STE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 56.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 53.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 13.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 29.70 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 6.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 26.98 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.12. This value represents a 55.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 2.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 9.40 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1625.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 74.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.14 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 54.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.83. This value represents a 403.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is -296.53 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 13.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 15.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 2.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 25.66 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





