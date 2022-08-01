After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2022 : ATVI, WMB, DVN, AFL, SBAC, ANET, SPG, FANG, MPWR, CF, MOS, ZI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 54.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ATVI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -58.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 32.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 296.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 6.98 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 18.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 30.31 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 39.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 36.91 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 0.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 9.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.66. This value represents a 177.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 4.99 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPWR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 53.29 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.06. This value represents a 431.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CF is 5.18 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.93. This value represents a 235.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 3.89 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 77.33 vs. an industry ratio of 96.70.





