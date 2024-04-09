After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2024 : AEHR, SGH, WDFC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 142.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEHR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 80.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 6.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDFC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





