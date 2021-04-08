After-Hours Earnings Report for April 8, 2021 : WDFC, LEVI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 26.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 55.29 vs. an industry ratio of -61.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.