After-Hours Earnings Report for April 7, 2022 : WDFC, KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 18.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 33.23 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 70.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -133.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





